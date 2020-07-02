National

Policy think-tanks front coronavirus probe

By AAP Newswire

Economists and policy think-tanks will argue for a boost to unemployment benefits at a Senate inquiry into the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its submission to the inquiry, the Australia Institute says the government should prioritise getting people back into jobs rather than focusing on higher productivity.

Among a range of principles for future stimulus, the think-tank says the government should target activities with high direct employment intensities, those most impacted by the pandemic, and regional disadvantage.

The Australia Institute is calling for a permanent increase to unemployment benefits, now known as JobSeeker.

ACOSS has long urged the government to do so.

"The government must not cut the JobSeeker payment to the old Newstart rate of $40 a day," its submission says.

"To do so would have a devastating impact on the community and the economy."

ACOSS also says temporary migrants, asylum seekers and international students should have access to JobSeeker, the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme and Medicare.

Market Economics managing director Stephen Koukoulas and economist Saul Eslake will also appear before the hearing on Thursday.

