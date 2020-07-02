National

Inquiry probes action on cybersecurity

By AAP Newswire

Federal politicians are set to grill bureaucrats over Australian government departments' handling of cybersecurity.

Thursday's hearing comes during heightened anxiety over hacking as the Morrison government injects extra funding into cybersecurity.

The parliamentary inquiry is looking into two auditor-general reports which slammed various departments' resilience to hacking.

Officials from Home Affairs, the Australian Signals Directorate, the Australian National Audit Office, and the Attorney-General's Department will all appear on Thursday.

In a submission to the inquiry, the Attorney-General's Department said it had started strengthening enforcement of cybersecurity in other branches of government.

But the auditor-general has told the inquiry compliance with the policies the department is meant to enforce had remained low.

