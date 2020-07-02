Question Time a ‘total sham’: ex-Speaker

Parliamentary Question Time has become a "total sham" abused by the government to tout propaganda and abuse opponents, a controversial former Speaker says.

Peter Slipper will appear at a parliamentary inquiry into the hour-long question and answer spectacle on Thursday.

In his submission to the inquiry, Mr Slipper said Question Time should be extended but questions and answers limited to 30 seconds each.

MPs would then get an extra three to five questions to lob at government ministers.

"This would permit a forensic pursuit of the truth of a particular matter relating to the minister's responsibilities," Mr Slipper said.

Question Time as it was currently conducted only encouraged the election of loopy, single-issue politicians, Mr Slipper said.

"There is a general perception in the Australian community that Question Time in the House of Representatives has become a total sham," he wrote.

"To be frank (making party political statements) renders the original aim of Question Time utterly useless; destroys community respect for the parliament."

Former Speaker Harry Jenkins has previously told the inquiry Question Time should be scrapped.

Anna Burke, who succeeded Mr Slipper in the role, suggested moving it to the morning to make it more productive.

Mr Slipper quit the Liberal Party to become Speaker in a deal with the Gillard Labor government.

He stepped down in 2012, later being cleared of fraud charges and having a sexual harassment case against him dropped.