National

Question Time a ‘total sham’: ex-Speaker

By AAP Newswire

Peter Slipper back when he was the House of Represntatives speaker. - AAP

1 of 1

Parliamentary Question Time has become a "total sham" abused by the government to tout propaganda and abuse opponents, a controversial former Speaker says.

Peter Slipper will appear at a parliamentary inquiry into the hour-long question and answer spectacle on Thursday.

In his submission to the inquiry, Mr Slipper said Question Time should be extended but questions and answers limited to 30 seconds each.

MPs would then get an extra three to five questions to lob at government ministers.

"This would permit a forensic pursuit of the truth of a particular matter relating to the minister's responsibilities," Mr Slipper said.

Question Time as it was currently conducted only encouraged the election of loopy, single-issue politicians, Mr Slipper said.

"There is a general perception in the Australian community that Question Time in the House of Representatives has become a total sham," he wrote.

"To be frank (making party political statements) renders the original aim of Question Time utterly useless; destroys community respect for the parliament."

Former Speaker Harry Jenkins has previously told the inquiry Question Time should be scrapped.

Anna Burke, who succeeded Mr Slipper in the role, suggested moving it to the morning to make it more productive.

Mr Slipper quit the Liberal Party to become Speaker in a deal with the Gillard Labor government.

He stepped down in 2012, later being cleared of fraud charges and having a sexual harassment case against him dropped.

Latest articles

Opinion

Life isn’t always as good as it should be, but it’s never as bad as it could be

LIAM NASH IS STAYING AHEAD OF THE CURVE It could be worse. If I was ever to have words of wisdom tattooed on the inside of my eyelids, these would be it. Passed down the line from older family members, saying the phrase has been a great grounding...

Liam Nash
Opinion

Penny pinching council

Julie Reed Shepparton What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching. The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates’. Obviously a $195 reduction on...

John Lewis
Opinion

Let’s introduce a four-hour work day

Trust and truth, and intent, are among the first casualties when it’s advocated you “put your weapons down” and then the proponent unleashes an all-guns-blazing rhetoric rooted firmly in ideology. The promised “laser-like...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire