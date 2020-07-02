National

China has ‘unsettled’ region: minister

By AAP Newswire

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds is expected to highlight China's actions in the Indo-Pacific, saying they have "deeply unsettled" the region, in a speech at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

"They have not positively contributed to Australia's - or the region's - security and stability," Senator Reynolds will say in Thursday's speech, according to The Daily Telegraph.

"Australia has watched closely as China has actively sought greater influence in the Indo-Pacific," Senator Reynolds is expected to say.

"Australia is far from alone in being troubled by this."

The federal government on Wednesday revealed another $270 billion will be spent on defence over the next decade to protect against China's rise and the fallout from the coronavirus.

Tensions between China and the US are on the rise, while regional tensions, such as border skirmishes between China and India and China's intransigence over the South China Sea, have worsened in recent years.

Senator Reynolds is expected to say Australia's concerns would not surprise the Chinese government.

"We have been very clear in expressing our concerns - about developments that are inconsistent with international law or may undermine the sovereignty of nations," she will say.

