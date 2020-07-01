National

Payne concerned over Mideast annexations

By AAP Newswire

Foreign Minister Marise Payne. - AAP

1 of 1

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says Australia's concerns about Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank have been raised directly with her counterpart in Tel Aviv.

In a statement on Wednesday evening Ms Payne said Australia urged all parties to refrain from actions that diminished the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he intends to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in line with a blueprint announced by US President Donald Trump in January.

Palestinian leaders, the UN, European powers and Arab countries have denounced any annexation of land that Israeli forces captured in 1967.

"The Australian government is a longstanding supporter of a two-state solution, in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders," Ms Payne said.

"We urge all parties to refrain from actions that diminish the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution, including acts of violence and terrorism including rocket attacks on civilians, and land appropriations, demolitions, and settlement activity."

Ms Payne said Australia was following with concern possible moves towards the unilateral annexation or change in status of territory on the West Bank and she had raised those concerns directly with her Israeli counterpart.

"The focus needs to be on a return to direct and genuine negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians for a durable and resilient peace arrangement, as soon as possible."

Earlier on Wednesday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Israel not to go ahead with any annexations, saying London would not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines.

Latest articles

Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire