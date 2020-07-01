No inquest for slain British backpackers

5370537724001

Two British backpackers died after a mentally-ill Frenchman knifed them at a north Queensland hostel during a drug-fuelled attack, a coronial investigation has found.

Smail Ayad stabbed fruit pickers Mia Mishka Annie Ayliffe-Chung, 20, and Thomas Leslie Jackson, 30, in the head and chest at a hostel near Townsville in August 2016.