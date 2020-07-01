National

No inquest for slain British backpackers

By AAP Newswire

British backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung (file image) - AAP

Two British backpackers died after a mentally-ill Frenchman knifed them at a north Queensland hostel during a drug-fuelled attack, a coronial investigation has found.

Smail Ayad stabbed fruit pickers Mia Mishka Annie Ayliffe-Chung, 20, and Thomas Leslie Jackson, 30, in the head and chest at a hostel near Townsville in August 2016.

Coroner Nerida Wilson published her findings on Wednesday, saying there was no need for a formal inquest because it was unlikely to lead to recommendations preventing similar deaths in the future.

Ayad, who was 29 at the time of the stabbings, was initially charged with two counts of murder, but these were later dropped after he was found to be of unsound mind.

He remains in custody but is expected to be deported to France.

