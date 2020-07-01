National

Vic bikie appeal for arson attack fails

By AAP Newswire

Signage for Court of Appeal (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Comancheros-linked bikie who was behind an arson attack on a rival gang's clubhouse has had his appeal bid rejected.

Omid Said wanted less jail despite admitting the attack on the Rebels clubhouse at Dandenong South in 2016, which gutted the building and destroyed motorcycles.

The 34-year-old was part of the "Last Kings" gang which did the "dirty work" for the Comancheros, the Court of Appeal was previously told.

He claimed the seven-year-and-three-month sentence for arson was excessive.

But the Court of Appeal judges disagreed.

"This was planned and pre-meditated offending, carried out for the purpose of, at least, 'sending a message' of violence and intimidation towards gang enemies," the judges found.

They said his conduct was on the "high end" of culpability and the original sentence was stern but not excessive.

The appeal was rejected.

Latest articles

Shop Local

Can’t get any better than Echuca Betta Home Living

WITH a motto such as “Go local, that’s Betta”, you know Echuca Betta Home Living is serious about supporting the twin towns. And store manager Anthony Fragiacomo said he was just as passionate about keeping community spirit alive...

Anna McGuinness
News

Cohuna customer service centre opens July 1

GANNAWARRA Shire Council’s Cohuna Customer Service Centre will reopen to the public for over-the-counter service only on Wednesday, July 1.

Riverine Herald
News

Moama Recreation Reserve receives government funding

MOAMA Recreation Reserve is set for more upgrades thanks to a $65,000 grant from the NSW Government. It will allow new seating to be installed around the perimeter of the main oval and the toilet blocks on Jack Eddy and Brick Ally Ovals to be...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire