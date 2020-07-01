Bondi cocaine importer ‘lied to jury’

A former Bondi cafe owner lied to a jury about his role in a massive cocaine importation, but his lawyer has told a court that a judge wouldn't find that he is lying again about his remorse.

Darren John Mohr, 46, was in line for a windfall of up to $7.5 million but now faces life in jail over his conspiring to move 500 kilograms of cocaine from Chile to Australia by fishing boats.

Police waited for the drug-laden vessel when it pulled up to a NSW Central Coast boat ramp late on Christmas Day in 2016.

At the time police described it as part of the largest cocaine seizure in Australian history.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday, crown prosecutor Michelle England described Mohr as a senior player who, rather than being "just a money man", was instrumental in coordinating players in Thailand, Chile and Australia over a six-month period.

Justice Helen Wilson wouldn't believe "a single, untested word" the offender said about his role, including assertions he'd been "reckless" and "stupid" in helping organise the scheme, Ms England said.

"It was not impulsive ... it was carefully planned, it was highly organised," she said.

"The court would not accept anything he says which is self-serving on sentence, which is pretty much everything."

She picked apart a letter to the court from Mohr's parents that spoke of how their son had - before his trial in February - expressed remorse and mentioned regularly how "stupid" he was.

"While living with his family (on bail), he told them regularly that he was guilty," Ms England said.

"And then during the trial at which he pleaded not guilty, he gave sworn evidence in which he lied on oath."

Based on Mohr's letter to the court, Justice Wilson agreed he'd perjured himself.

The judge said his evidence at trial appeared to be "an elaborate fraud" and "an extensive and creative perjury for only the purpose of manipulating the jury".

She questioned why she wouldn't be concerned the information presented at Wednesday's sentence hearing was an attempt to dishonestly manipulate the court.

"Your Honour would be concerned, but Your Honour would not come to that finding," Mohr's barrister, Grant Brady, replied.

Mohr's admissions to other offending and domestic violence issues in the letter showed he was telling the truth, Mr Brady said.

Justice Wilson will sentence Mohr on Friday.