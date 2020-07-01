Sydney shooting suspect denied bail

National

A man charged with attempted murder after a person was shot in the face following an argument on a street in western Sydney has been refused bail.

Adam Saliba, 33, was arrested in Bonnyrigg Heights on Wednesday and charged with 10 offences including shooting with intent to murder and possessing an unauthorised firearm.

Police allege Saliba was involved in an argument in June with a 45-year-old man before he fired a gun several times with one shot striking the older man in the face.

Saliba faced magistrate Fiona McCarron at Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday. He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He will next face court on September 9.

A police investigation into the incident continues.

