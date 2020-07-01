National

No more jail for man who stabbed brother

By AAP Newswire

A man who stabbed his brother and threatened to kill the family dog after being turned away from a Victorian psychiatric facility will not spend more time behind bars.

Corey Wood was severely mentally ill when he stabbed his older brother in the chest with a 30cm-long blade and grabbed their dog by the throat.

He had just been turned away from a mental health assessment at Warrnambool's South West Healthcare.

The 22-year-old has been spared further jail after spending 334 days in custody. He pleaded guilty to offences including aggravated burglary, recklessly causing serious injury and assault over the October 2018 attack.

County Court of Victoria Judge Gerard Mullaly on Wednesday described the case as another tragic collision between mental illness and the justice system.

Wood had been bailed for other offences and ordered to go for a mental health assessment at the time.

He was in the grip either a schizophreniform or drug-induced psychosis, but the hospital told him to come back the following day.

Instead, the young man went home and attacked his brother with two knives after accusing the sibling of conspiring with the dog against him. He also threatened to kill the dog.

Wood's brother survived after undergoing emergency surgery.

The younger sibling attacked a fellow prisoner in a police cell after being arrested.

He has since received treatment and is doing better with his mental health.

His family support him. In a letter to the court, his mother wrote: "After the incident, I was heartbroken but I knew it wasn't Corey".

"He's so positive about life again. It is so good to have my boy back."

Wood must complete a 12-month community correction order, which includes drug, alcohol and mental health treatment.

