National

Australian War Memorial reopens to public

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIAN WAR MEMORIAL REOPENING - AAP

1 of 1

The Australian War Memorial has reopened to the public with a touch of military fanfare.

The Canberra-based institution was forced to close for more than three months due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Royal Military College band was on hand to trumpet its relaunch on Wednesday.

A soldier killed in action 75 years ago will be the focus of the first Last Post Ceremony to be held since restrictions were removed.

Private Leslie James Hanlon, who died during an amphibious landing in New Guenea during the Second World War, will be commemorated.

Visitors to the memorial are being asked to pre-book free, timed tickets online and practice social distancing.

Latest articles

News

House destroyed by fire

An investigation is underway after a Deniliquin home was destroyed by fire yesterday. Emergency services were called to the Davidson St home at about 3.30am, and found the premises well alight. No one was home at the time of the fire, and nearby...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Councillors to stay on another 12 months

Edward River councillors will all serve an extra 12 months on top of their elected terms. It comes after NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock announced that local government elections would be postponed. We were meant to go to the polls...

Olivia Duffey
News

Their ‘love’ still intact

Luke Hodgson proposed to his partner of two years at the unofficial ‘love bridge’ in the Waring Gardens in February this year. Mr Hodgson used a lock engraved with ‘Chloe will you marry me?’ to carry out the beautiful proposal. She said yes...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire