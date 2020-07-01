National

Tax office investigates online problems

By AAP Newswire

Australian Taxation Office sign - AAP

1 of 1

The Australian Tax Office says it is investigating problems with its online systems after a flood of people seeking to lodge tax returns or apply for an early release of superannuation.

Social media has been abuzz at the start of the new financial year with criticism of the tax office, which has urged patience as people seek its services.

"We are investigating this as a priority, and our technicians are working to resolve the issue," an ATO spokesman told AAP on Wednesday.

Labor frontbencher Stephen Jones said the ATO should have known its systems would be in heavy demand at the end of the financial year.

"They should be designed to cope," he told AAP.

"People are already stressed and this has real life impacts - a delay in returns for people doing it tough."

Latest articles

News

House destroyed by fire

An investigation is underway after a Deniliquin home was destroyed by fire yesterday. Emergency services were called to the Davidson St home at about 3.30am, and found the premises well alight. No one was home at the time of the fire, and nearby...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Councillors to stay on another 12 months

Edward River councillors will all serve an extra 12 months on top of their elected terms. It comes after NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock announced that local government elections would be postponed. We were meant to go to the polls...

Olivia Duffey
News

Their ‘love’ still intact

Luke Hodgson proposed to his partner of two years at the unofficial ‘love bridge’ in the Waring Gardens in February this year. Mr Hodgson used a lock engraved with ‘Chloe will you marry me?’ to carry out the beautiful proposal. She said yes...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire