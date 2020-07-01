National

SA nurses, ambos help Vic control COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

SA paramedics check in at Adelaide airport. - AAP

South Australian nurses and paramedics have volunteered to help Victoria contain its spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, 29 SA clinicians left Adelaide to work predominantly at Victorian testing stations to assist with identifying and isolating cases.

They will be deployed for up to two weeks and will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period when they return.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the frontline workers volunteered to help after the state received a request from Victoria less than 24 hours ago.

"The nurses and paramedics today embody the very spirit of their professions and the greatest demonstration of SA Health's commitment to the health and wellbeing of South Australians," he said.

"Every nurse and paramedic that we can deploy to stop and close down an outbreak increases the security of SA.

"If we didn't invest the way we are, my concern is that we'd face more significant outbreaks coming into SA from Victoria."

Mr Wade said Victorian officials requested assistance for a three-month period and SA was ready to send a second team of up to 30 clinicians for the next rotation.

"We appreciate this community transmission will take time to get under control," he said.

"Even if the community transmission was brought under control in less than three months, there will still be other measures that need to be taken.

"We stand ready to do whatever we can to support them."

