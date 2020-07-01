National

NSW govt launches $310m drought package

By AAP Newswire

Cattle on a drought-stricken property in northern NSW - AAP

A new $310 million drought-assistance package designed to accelerate the recovery of farms has been rolled out by the NSW government.

The package, which commenced on Tuesday, will see the Drought Assistance Fund cap doubled per eligible primary producer.

Under the DAF, farmers can now access up to $100,000 for any activity that promotes on-farm profitability, including restocking.

The package will also see the Drought Transport Subsidy extended to cover the cost of transport of fodder, water and stock and other farm inputs, such as chemical or seed, for eligible farmers.

A pro rata rate of $25,000 per primary producer will apply to the DTS, which expires at the end of the year.

"Our farmers in regional NSW have battled through unprecedented droughts, floods, bushfires and now COVID-19," NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said in a statement.

"Whilst they are resilient, their ability to weather this compounding storm is becoming harder and harder.

"That is why this government has sought to deliver drought assistance that provides ongoing support to farmers still battling drought, while helping to accelerate recovery for producers who have seen conditions improve."

