Vic woman brutally slain and mutilated

By AAP Newswire

The heartbroken mother of a Ballarat woman killed and mutilated by a family friend says she is left with "indescribable" pain.

Shaye Kotiau admitted to the murder of Tamara Farrell after a games night in February 2019.

He killed the 31-year-old and forced his sister to help dispose of the remains, driving Ms Farrell's body 300km before dumping it by a roadside.

Kotiau then mutilated Ms Farrell's face to hide her identity and set her body on fire.

"The pain is indescribable, utterly indescribable," mum Nellie Farrell told the Victorian Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Ms Farrell started to speak to the court before she became upset and asked prosecutor Patrick Bourke to finish her statement.

"Tamara was killed and ... the people responsible were the last people that I ever thought would hurt her," she said.

Her daughter's death was a "horror and gut-wrenching loss" that smashed into her soul, she said.

"Tell me how I'm supposed to live my life without her," she said.

Kotiau's lawyer said his client had no recollection of the killing and at the time he was extremely intoxicated.

"His actions used extreme force, nevertheless the precise circumstances of how he killed Ms Farrell will never be known," defence barrister Jarrod Williams.

The killer repeatedly said the murder was "like a dream" and confessed to his girlfriend that "it was brutal".

"It demonstrates a real determination....to conceal his involvement in his offending," Mr Williams said of the mutilation and burning of Ms Farrell's body.

The pre-sentence hearing before Justice Paul Coghlan continues.

