Union protests alleged Melbourne attack

Construction workers have protested outside a Melbourne worksite where two union officials were allegedly set upon at a job site run by controversial developers.

CFMMEU construction division boss John Setka said there was a protest at the 757 Toorak Road site in Hawthorn East on Wednesday, after two of his officials were attacked there a day earlier.

Mr Setka said the officials were on a footpath filling out paperwork to enter the site when they were assaulted.

"No one should go to work and be brutally attacked. Of course, emotions are running high within the construction industry, as these young officials were simply doing their job when met with an organised assault by a group of cowards," he said in a statement.

"The attack was so violent, with one of the officials hit across the head with a lump of timber and knocked unconscious. We are all disgusted."

Mr Setka said on 3AW radio that officials went to inspect the site after concerns were raised about the developer, who he claims also pulled down the Corkman Pub and dumped asbestos in Caroline Springs.

"There have been residents ringing up and complaining that they block off the traffic, they set up concrete pumps with no permit, residents can't walk past the footpath," he said on radio.

"So not only construction workers are in danger, the general public is in danger."

The protest on Wednesday drew a larger crowd than expected, so Mr Setka said he reduced it to a group of 10 to meet COVID-19 rules.

"Members have dispersed from the site to ensure their safety but will continue to demonstrate with a protest, adhering to the current health guideline," he said in his statement.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said police had informed the CFMMEU that protesters would be fined if they were found breaching social gathering guidelines.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with police eager to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.