Melbourne killer’s jail sentence halved

By AAP Newswire

Alexander Freeburn (file image)

A man who beat his vulnerable girlfriend and left her for dead in a Melbourne apartment has had his jail sentence halved on appeal.

Alexander Freeburn killed 29-year-old Elizabeth Wilms, who had a mild intellectual disability, at his Kew home in 2016.

Freeburn was originally jailed for up to 25 years for Ms Wilms' murder but that conviction was later downgraded to manslaughter on appeal.

He was re-sentenced by Victoria's Court of Appeal on Wednesday to 12 years in jail, with a nine-year non-parole period.

Ms Wilms' body was found with more than 40 injuries in July 2016 after she met Freeburn on a dating website.

The court was previously told the victim had an intellectual disability and was incredibly vulnerable in the short but abusive relationship.

She died sometime over a three-day period between June and July four years ago.

After launching a prolonged assault on Ms Wilms and leaving her on the floor, Freeburn went to see another woman.

He said he was concerned about his girlfriend's condition but never tried to get her help.

Ms Wilms' body was found after her family couldn't contact her.

Freeburn offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, but was found guilty by a jury of murder.

He appealed and three judges found it wasn't open for the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt Freeburn intended to kill Ms Wilms or cause her really serious injury.

Before being re-sentenced, the killer said he was "extremely remorseful and sorry for what happened to the victim and to the victim's family".

He has already served 212 days of his new jail term.

