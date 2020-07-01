National

NSW easing limits for key events

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - AAP

1 of 1

New South Wales has eased some coronavirus restrictions from the first of July while keeping a wary eye on outbreaks in its southern neighbour.

As of Wednesday, limits on numbers have been relaxed for funerals, weddings, places of worship and community sport, as long as there is no more than one person per four square metres of space overall.

While outdoor gatherings are still restricted to no more than 20 people, community sport can have up to 500 participants, with a COVID-19 safety plan required.

Funerals, weddings and church services may have the maximum number of people allowed on the premises, using the one person per 4 square metre principle.

All businesses can now open and operate under the one person per four square metre rule.

Up to 20 people can visit another household at any one time, and guests are allowed to stay overnight. Up to 20 people can also stay at a holiday home, with no restrictions on travelling within NSW.

However, the Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people not to open their doors to anyone coming from Victoria, though she's stopped short of closing the border.

People trying to enter NSW stadiums from Wednesday may be required to show their driver's licence to prove they're not from Victoria.

The premier warned against complacency on social distancing and hygiene measures, using the surge in coronavirus cases in Melbourne hot spots as an example.

Victoria yesterday had 64 new cases, compared to five in NSW.

Latest articles

National

NSW easing limits for key events

NSW is now allowing more people to gather for weddings, funerals and community sport, as long as the requirement for one person per four square metres is met.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison shifts defence focus to region

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants the Australian Defence Force to make sure it can deter threats in the region and respond where necessary.

AAP Newswire
National

SA changes border rules for travellers

South Australia is moving to an online approval process for all people travelling from interstate after a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire