NSW easing limits for key events

New South Wales has eased some coronavirus restrictions from the first of July while keeping a wary eye on outbreaks in its southern neighbour.

As of Wednesday, limits on numbers have been relaxed for funerals, weddings, places of worship and community sport, as long as there is no more than one person per four square metres of space overall.

While outdoor gatherings are still restricted to no more than 20 people, community sport can have up to 500 participants, with a COVID-19 safety plan required.

Funerals, weddings and church services may have the maximum number of people allowed on the premises, using the one person per 4 square metre principle.

All businesses can now open and operate under the one person per four square metre rule.

Up to 20 people can visit another household at any one time, and guests are allowed to stay overnight. Up to 20 people can also stay at a holiday home, with no restrictions on travelling within NSW.

However, the Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people not to open their doors to anyone coming from Victoria, though she's stopped short of closing the border.

People trying to enter NSW stadiums from Wednesday may be required to show their driver's licence to prove they're not from Victoria.

The premier warned against complacency on social distancing and hygiene measures, using the surge in coronavirus cases in Melbourne hot spots as an example.

Victoria yesterday had 64 new cases, compared to five in NSW.