National

Morrison shifts defence focus to region

By AAP Newswire

Two Australian Light Armoured Vehicles. - AAP

Australia will move to a more hawkish footing, spending $270 billion over the next decade to make sure the defence force is able to deter threats and respond with credible military force.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also wants the Australian Defence Force to focus its efforts on the Indo-Pacific and Australia's immediate region.

He will release the 2020 Defence Strategic Update and the new Force Structure Plan with a speech in Canberra on Wednesday.

"The simple truth is this: even as we stare down the COVID pandemic at home, we need to also prepare for a post-COVID world that is poorer, more dangerous and more disorderly," Mr Morrison will say, according to a draft of his speech.

Tensions are rising in the region - underscored by recent border skirmishes between China and India - and the trends identified in the 2016 Defence white paper have only accelerated.

This strategic environment and heightened risk from any miscalculation make it vital that Australia is able to respond with credible military force if it needs to, Mr Morrison will say.

It also needs stronger deterrence capabilities to "influence their calculus of costs involved in threatening Australian interests".

"Capabilities that can hold potential adversaries' forces and critical infrastructure at risk from a distance, thereby deterring an attack on Australia and helping to prevent war," Mr Morrison will say.

To this end, the government is promising to give Defence $270 billion over the next decade - up from the $195 billion promised in 2016.

It will look at new long-range weapons that could strike ships or land from thousands of kilometres away, test long-range hypersonic weapons, boost cyber capacity and surveillance, and build a network of satellites so Australia has an independent communications network.

The shift in Defence objectives matches Mr Morrison's foreign policy focus on Australia's region, including the Pacific Step-Up to create stronger ties with our closest neighbours.

It comes as the US under Donald Trump has become more inward-looking.

Mr Morrison says Australia remains prepared to make military contributions outside of the Indo-Pacific region, including backing US-led coalitions.

"But we cannot allow consideration of such contingencies to drive our force structure to the detriment of ensuring we have credible capability to respond to any challenge in our immediate region," he will say.

"If we are to be a better and more effective ally, we must be prepared to invest in our own security."

