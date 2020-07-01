National

SA changes border rules for travellers

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall

South Australia is moving to a pre-approval system for interstate arrivals as it scraps plans to lift COVID-19 border restrictions with Victoria.

From Wednesday anyone wanting to come to SA will need to complete an online form to ensure their contact tracing details are recorded.

The system will apply to all arrivals, by land or air, no matter where they are travelling from.

It comes after Premier Steven Marshall announced a decision to abandon the July 20 date to lift quarantine measures for Victoria, NSW and the ACT after the spike in coronavirus cases across Melbourne.

"We are increasingly concerned about the outbreaks which are occurring in Victoria," the premier said.

Mr Marshall says the state may move separately on NSW and the ACT, but no date has been set with the local transition committee to consider that issue on Friday.

Border restrictions with Victoria will remain for the foreseeable future.

SA previously lifted its border quarantine measures for Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory and remained on track to do the same for other jurisdictions until the surge in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

On Tuesday, 64 new infections were reported there, after 75 on Monday and 90 over the weekend.

South Australia has also bolstered its policing of the border, with 260 officers stationed there to check on people entering the state.

Greater surveillance of backroads is also being conducted.

SA has just three active virus cases, all in supervised quarantine after arriving among about 260 Australians repatriated from India on Saturday.

