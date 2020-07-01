National

ABC, Snowy 2.0 on Eden-Monaro agenda

By AAP Newswire

Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. - AAP

Just days out from the Eden-Monaro by-election, Labor is pledging to reverse ABC cuts if it wins government while the Morrison government has pushed ahead with the Snowy 2.0 renewable energy project.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday visited the Snowy site in Kosciuszko National Park ahead of the Saturday by-election, and announced the mammoth project had been granted final approvals.

Mr Morrison has promised it will create 2000 jobs during construction and generate billions of dollars of investment for the region.

The project has been in the works for three years but Mr Morrison says electing Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvoys is crucial to delivering the jobs promise.

The prime minister has resisted pressure to reveal the future of wage subsidies and the dole before the looming by-election.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese, meanwhile, will be on the campaign trail with Labor candidate Kristy McBain on Wednesday.

Mr Albanese says reversing the $83.7 million of cuts over three years to ABC's budget would save regional jobs, protect critical emergency broadcasting and support local news and content.

The government has repeatedly denied there are any cuts, and has previously said the ABC gets $1 billion a year in public money.

Labor has already pledged to fix ABC local radio black spots in Eden-Monaro as well as power back-up for broadcasting transmission facilities so they work for longer during natural disasters.

