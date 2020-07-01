Vic virus hotspots bound for lockdown

National

By AAP Newswire

Dozens of Melbourne suburbs are going back into lockdown and international flights will be diverted for two weeks in an effort to contain the state's latest coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, capping a fortnight of consecutive double-digit increases.

The majority of new cases have been due to community transmission, prompting the Premier Daniel Andrews to reintroduce stay-at-home orders for 10 postcodes from Thursday until at least July 29.

Those postcodes are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021, 3046.

Much like earlier stage three restrictions, residents of the postcodes will only be able to leave their homes for four reasons: to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and study or work if they can't do so from home.

Businesses and facilities in these areas that recently reopened - including beauty parlours, gyms, libraries and swimming pools - will have to close, while cafes and restaurants will only be open for takeaway and delivery.

International flights will also be diverted from Victoria to other states for a fortnight, as a former judge begins an inquiry into the hotel quarantine program.

Testing has found a "very significant number" of cases in late May and early June could be linked to a breach of infection control protocols by staff at the hotels.

"Clearly there has been a failure in the operation of this program," Mr Andrews said.

Both Queensland and South Australia announced on Tuesday that they are keeping their borders closed to Victoria, while NSW will not allow Victorians to attend major events in the state until further notice.

