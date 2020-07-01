National

Easier to switch banks with new data rules

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of people using ATMs - AAP

1 of 1

Australians should find it easier to switch banks as new rules around data sharing come into effect after a five-month delay.

The consumer data right was originally set to be launched in February and the four big banks voluntarily began the first stage a year ago.

It allows customers to access data about themselves held by banks and direct this information to third parties of their choice.

The government says this could be used to better compare products such as credit cards or mortgages and allow recommendations for services targeted to a customer's actual needs.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says it could be confusing for people to compare the thousands of banking deals on offer.

"Allowing consumers to compare and switch their home loans, personal loans and credit cards more easily will lead to better prices, more choice and greater competition."

Banking is the first sector to be covered from Thursday and the changes will be extended to the energy sector next.

Latest articles

News

Corona Star-19 zooms this weekend

The countdown is on to blast-off on board the doomed spaceship Corona Star-19 this weekend. Filmmakers, animators and music producers have been busy putting the final touches to Shepparton Theatre Arts Group’s ground-breaking digital production...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton airline pilot warns future of industry remains up in the air

Shepparton’s Stewart Greig never feels more at home than when he’s soaring high in the sky at 500 km/h. But when COVID-19 struck, Stewart — along with countless other pilots — found himself suddenly grounded. Watching helplessly...

Charmayne Allison
News

Community assured fire services will not be affected by merger

From today, Shepparton Country Fire Authority professional firefighters will fall under the umbrella of a new organisation — Fire Rescue Victoria. The merger — which will bring together all existing Metropolitan Fire Brigade and CF...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire