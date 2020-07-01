National

Qld welcomes interstate visitors in days

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorians are barred from entering Queensland but all other Australians will be welcome to cross the border within days.

The state government's decision to open its borders to other states and territories comes after weeks of calls from the hospitality and tourism industry for a reopening, amid a financial downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Victorians or Queenslanders returning from the southern state will either be turned around at the border or forced to quarantine themselves in a hotel for two weeks at their own cost.

All other visitors will be welcome from July 10, but must fill out a declaration that they haven't been to Victoria in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the Sunshine State.

Anyone caught lying will face a $4000 fine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took to task other state leaders who had added to public pressure to open up Queensland, but said the national cabinet was still working well.

In the meantime, restrictions on dining and retail, contact sports and limits on gatherings will be further eased.

Casinos, food courts and nightclubs can reopen, while weddings, funerals and private gatherings of up to 100 people can go ahead from Friday.

Latest articles

News

Corona Star-19 zooms this weekend

The countdown is on to blast-off on board the doomed spaceship Corona Star-19 this weekend. Filmmakers, animators and music producers have been busy putting the final touches to Shepparton Theatre Arts Group’s ground-breaking digital production...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton airline pilot warns future of industry remains up in the air

Shepparton’s Stewart Greig never feels more at home than when he’s soaring high in the sky at 500 km/h. But when COVID-19 struck, Stewart — along with countless other pilots — found himself suddenly grounded. Watching helplessly...

Charmayne Allison
News

Community assured fire services will not be affected by merger

From today, Shepparton Country Fire Authority professional firefighters will fall under the umbrella of a new organisation — Fire Rescue Victoria. The merger — which will bring together all existing Metropolitan Fire Brigade and CF...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire