Albanese pledges to restore ABC funding

Cuts to the ABC's funding would be reversed under a Labor government.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says reversing the $83.7 million of cuts over three years to the national broadcaster's budget would save regional jobs, protect critical emergency broadcasting and support local news and content.

The government has repeatedly denied there are any cuts, and has previously said the ABC gets $1 billion a year in public money.

"ABC emergency coverage saved lives during the summer bushfires and staff came off leave to ensure Australians were kept informed," Mr Albanese said.

"Now 250 dedicated ABC staff face the sack as a result of Scott Morrison's cuts."

The issue is resonating in the bushfire-ravaged NSW electorate of Eden-Monaro, which heads to a by-election this Saturday.

Mr Albanese will be on the campaign trail with Labor candidate Kristy McBain on Wednesday.

Labor has already pledged to fix ABC local radio black spots in the region as well as power back-up for broadcasting transmission facilities so they work for longer during natural disasters.