Returned travellers barred from Vic

International travellers will be turned away from Melbourne for a fortnight to reset the state's flawed coronavirus hotel quarantine program.

The state's heavily-spruiked program forced returned travellers to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine to order to control the spread.

But the program has been peppered with infection control breaches.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton advised the state government on Tuesday that several cases from late May and early June can be linked to an infection control breach in the hotel quarantine program.

"Clearly there has been a failure in the operation of this program," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.

The failure of the program to prevent the spread of the virus, as desired, has prompted the establishment of an inquiry.

A former judge will lead the probe into the operation of the hotel quarantine program and report back in eight to 10 weeks, Mr Andrews said.

There will also be a pause on returned travellers entering the state for two weeks, with the government turning away flights.

"I've also asked the prime minister to divert flights to other cities for the next two weeks while we reset the program under the supervision of Corrections Victoria," Mr Andrews said.

Victoria recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, capping a fortnight of consecutive double-digit increases.

The bulk of the cases are from community transmission, prompting a lockdown of 10 postcodes from 11.59pm on Wednesday until at least July 29.

On Tuesday there were 44 international flights scheduled to arrive in Melbourne, with 17 coming from New Zealand.

Ten were from China and eight were from Qatar.