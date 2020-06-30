National

Morrison hangs Snowy’s future on Saturday

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Snowy 2.0 site near Mount Selwyn. - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison ventured deep into the Kosciuszko National Park, gazed up at a rock face and flashed it two thumbs up.

The prime minister is hoping Eden-Monaro voters return the favour this Saturday.

He has recommitted to delivering them a national-building project - the biggest since Snowy Hydro.

Naturally, the renewable energy project has been slugged Snowy 2.0.

Morrison donned a hardhat and high visibility jacket as he choppered into the site.

Four days out from a by-election in the southeast NSW seat, he announced the mammoth energy project had been granted final approvals.

Earthmovers lumbered around the grounds, shifting soils on what will become gigantic workers' camps.

The project involves the construction of a 240-metre long pumped-hydro power station about 800 metres underground, to generate 2000MW of power.

Morrison has promised it will create 2000 jobs during construction and generate billions of dollars of investment for the region.

The project has been in the works for three years.

But Morrison now claims electing Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvoys is crucial to delivering the jobs promise.

"I need her on this team so she can be on the Snowy 2.0 team to make sure that these jobs, these economic benefits go right through to these communities," he said.

The electorate has copped blow after blow in recent months.

Construction workers looked out over bushfire-scorched valleys.

The touring party exchanged awkward elbow bumps as they adjusted to coronavirus-safe campaign greetings.

Roughly 18,000 workers in the electorate have been forced onto JobKeeper wage subsidies during the pandemic.

Morrison said all this meant his latest jobs promise was even more critical than when the government first sought approval for the project.

"So we're on the go at Snowy 2.0."

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles: Mathoura beaten in prelim.

While most will be disappointed with the news that the Murray Football League will not go ahead, you will be pleased to know that Best Battles is here to stay for the remainder of what would have been the 2020 season. As seen on page 16, the Picol...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Race date remains

Deniliquin Racing Club will not have to move its annual race meeting, following the announcement that the Melbourne Caulfield Cup will be run on its original date. It was reported in May that Melbourne’s famous Spring Carnival was set for an...

Jamie Lowe
News

Lloyd sidelined

Sam Lloyd is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in the Western Bulldogs’ 28 point win against Sydney on Thursday night. The former Deni Rams premiership player underwent surgery yesterday, with a return to the...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire