WA’s new virus cases overseas travellers

By AAP Newswire

WA Premier Mark McGowan - AAP

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Western Australia, both overseas travellers.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s returned to Perth this week from the UK and Pakistan, respectively.

Two other cases recovered overnight so there are currently four active cases in WA, all in hotel quarantine.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Tuesday showed WA had the nation's biggest recovery in payroll jobs between mid-May and mid-June when many businesses reopened and travel resumed throughout most of the state.

"Our economy is bouncing back more quickly than any other state in Australia," Premier Mark McGowan said.

"But it's a long road ahead - I can't kid people that it's not. It will take a long time to get back to where we were."

Mr McGowan also said he expected WA's unemployment rate, which hit 8.1 per cent in May, would remain high for some time.

Phase five of eased restrictions is tentatively scheduled for July 18, but lifting the interstate border closure has been put on hold due to the recent surge in cases in Victoria.

WA's former chief health officer Tarun Weeramanthri has been seconded to Victoria's Health and Human Services for an initial four-week period to help the state respond to the spike.

