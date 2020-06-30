Qld man jailed for assaulting 71-year-old

A Queensland man who knocked a 71-year-old unconscious has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Ned Francis Amies, 27, attacked the elderly man at Margate, north of Brisbane, on September 20 as he sat down to catch his breath a month after having brain surgery.

Amies was suffering from delusions while under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack, the Brisbane District Court heard on Tuesday.

Judge Michael Byrne sentenced Amies to 15 months in prison and ordered he be immediately eligible for parole.