Australia outpaces Defence spending target

By AAP Newswire

Australia is on track to meet a Defence spending target months ahead of time.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has long promised to grow the Defence budget to two per cent of gross domestic product in the 2020/21 financial year.

Describing his government as one of the biggest defence spenders in the nation's peacetime history, Mr Morrison confirmed Australia would meet the mark.

"Not only are we going to hit that target, we're going to hit it in the next financial year, and we're going to hit it (months) ahead of time," he said on Tuesday.

"By allocating such high levels of investment to our defence, we can meet these threats that Australia is facing."

The 2019/20 budget provided $38.7 billion for Defence, equivalent to 1.9 per cent of GDP.

Spending has steadily increased since the coalition came to power in 2013, when it was at 1.59 per cent of GDP.

Growing the domestic defence industry has bipartisan support.

The prime minister will deliver a major speech at the Australian Defence Force Academy on Wednesday outlining his spending priorities.

"What we need to prioritise is Australians' safety, their cyber security, the challenges that we're facing in our own region in particular," Mr Morrison said.

"We are living in a time of increasing uncertainty and complexity, and COVID-19 has only accelerated all of those issues.

"We are facing a much more uncertain world and we have to target our resources."

