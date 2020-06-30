National

Perth council could face criminal charges

By AAP Newswire

Former Perth Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi - AAP

Former City of Perth councillors and staff could face criminal charges after an inquiry into the dysfunctional local government made hundreds of adverse findings and recommendations.

The probe was launched following a failure by Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi to disclose travel and gifts, reports of infighting between councillors, two chief executives taking stress leave and the suspension of the council in March 2018.

Commissioner Tony Power has delivered his report, with more than 250 findings and 341 recommendations, after 125 days of hearings involving 104 witnesses.

In total, 39 people were given the opportunity to respond to adverse findings before the report was finalised, with 23 people and one organisation referred for possible prosecution.

"It is not the inquiry's role to make findings of criminal conduct or corruption, but it was inevitable that it would uncover conduct giving rise to reasonable suspicion that laws have been broken," Mr Power said on Tuesday.

"Such conduct has been referred to the appropriate Commonwealth and state authorities."

Mr Power said some witnesses were obstinate and it was disappointing that many chose to be obstructive.

He described the council as "poorly led, divided and, as a result, dysfunctional".

Mr Power said Ms Scaffidi encouraged factionalism while some members of the council and administration engaged in unethical conduct.

"The trappings and privileges of high office, in the form of dining, clothing and grooming allowances, were exploited by some members of the council," he said.

"They often did so for their own personal benefit, at the ratepayers' expense and with little regard for the interests of the community as a whole."

Mr Power said there had been "a woeful failure to properly plan for the city's future and adequately manage its finances".

"Overall, the city was poorly led, poorly governed, dysfunctional and, as a result, failing in its most important duty - to properly represent and serve the needs and interests of its community," he said.

Steps have been taken to address many of the failings since the council was dumped, with commissioners running the City of Perth for the past couple of years.

Mr Power said he hoped some of his recommendations would improve all councils.

Local Government Minister David Templeman is yet to publicly release the report but will comment later on Tuesday.

THE INQUIRY BY THE NUMBERS:

* Four million documents examined

* 30 matters scrutinised in 125 days of private and public hearings involving 104 witnesses

* 39 people given the opportunity to respond to adverse findings

* More than 250 findings and 341 recommendations

* 135 matters, many concerning suspected criminal behaviour, in respect of 23 people and one organisation have been referred to 17 authorities.

