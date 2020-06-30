National

WA port worker, family in corruption probe

By AAP Newswire

Giacomo 'Jack' Merolla, 54, and Daniela Merolla, 54. - AAP

1 of 1

West Australian police are investigating an alleged multimillion dollar corruption scandal at Fremantle Ports, with an employee and his wife and children facing charges.

Police say 54-year-old Giacomo 'Jack' Merolla created several shelf companies within Australia and overseas and used them to profit from contracts estimated to be worth several million dollars.

It's alleged more than a million dollars has been transferred to bank accounts controlled by the shelf companies.

Police are still investigating the full extent of the financial benefit gained by those involved in the alleged fraudulent activity.

Detectives have secured arrest warrants for Merolla and his wife, 54-year-old Daniela Merolla, with regards to some of the alleged offending.

Police believe the pair left Australia earlier this year and have since attempted to dispose of Australian-based assets.

Their son and daughter have also been arrested after detectives searched homes and a storage facility, seizing more than $70,000.

Paolo Vincenzo Merolla, 23, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with seven counts of property laundering.

Tiziana Merolla, 28, faced two property laundering charges.

Police say the ongoing investigation has unearthed evidence of corrupt business practices at Fremantle Ports dating back to 2014.

The probe was launched after Fremantle Ports reported concerns to WA Police regarding the activity of one of its employees.

