Water cuts flow but other costs up in SA

Water will be cheaper but South Australians will be slugged with increases in public transport fares and other charges to kick off the new financial year.

The state government's much-hyped cuts to water prices could save households about $200 a year and businesses an average of $1350 in a move the government says honours a key election promise.

Some larger companies will save thousands of dollars

Premier Steven Marshall says the previous system that over-inflated the value of SA Water assets, which in turn kept prices higher than necessary, has now been scrapped.

"As of tomorrow, water price savings will start to flow in our state," Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.

"We are putting hundreds of dollars a year back in the pockets of hard-working families and delivering thousands of dollars in savings for local businesses.

"This water price reduction will be a massive stimulus for creating new jobs."

But other charges will go up including bus and train fares, most speeding and other fines, court-related costs and those associated with registering births, deaths and marriages.

Treasurer Rob Lucas said the government had managed to keep increases to a minimum considering the massive hit to the state budget from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A range of fees and charges will be going up by about 1.9 per cent next financial year, as the government strives to keep costs low for South Australians," Mr Lucas said.

In legislative measures taking effect from July 1, business tenants will be better protected, with changes to retail and commercial leasing laws forcing landlords to provide draft leases to prospective renters as soon as negotiations begin.

Later in July, SA will also make changes to labour-hire rules, to help prevent the exploitation of low-skilled workers.

The stricter licensing scheme will apply to companies providing labour to the horticulture, meat and seafood processing, cleaning and trolley collection sectors.