Sydney surgeon’s wife claims finance abuse

By AAP Newswire

The wife of a top Sydney neurosurgeon says she was financially abused by her husband despite his deposit of more than $1 million into her superannuation account, a court has heard.

Timothy Steel, 56, is facing charges in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday of common assault, destroying or damaging property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Emma Steel says she was kicked and punched during a scuffle over her mobile phone in their eastern suburbs home in December 2019.

Ms Steel previously testified that her husband would financially abuse her by withholding the full amount of her monthly allowance, which was about $10,000 for personal use and another $10,000 for household expenses.

But defence lawyer Paul McGirr told magistrate Vivien Swain she was given nearly $176,000 by her husband between June 1 and December 31, 2019.

He questioned whether this could constitute financial abuse.

"You're upset because you think your husband earns between $4 and $6 million and you should be getting more," Mr McGirr said.

But Ms Steel said over several years Steel would change the amount he deposited, depending on her behaviour.

"Then I would cry to him and say 'Tim, I have children to feed and I need to live my life'," Ms Steel told the court.

"I was bribed, I was a puppet."

The court hearing continues.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

