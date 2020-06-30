National

Woman seeks bail before fifth murder trial

By AAP Newswire

Katia Pyliotis (centre, file image) - AAP

A Melbourne woman awaiting a fifth trial for the murder of an elderly widow she met at McDonald's is set to apply for bail.

Katia Pyliotis is accused of killing Elia Abdelmessih, whose bludgeoned body was found alongside a tin of mangoes and a Virgin Mary statue in 2005.

Pyliotis faced three failed trials before being convicted in a fourth in 2018.

But that conviction was overturned by Victoria's Court of Appeal last month after finding her trial was unfair.

She's now due to stand trial a fifth time.

Her lawyers have filed a bail application which will be heard by Victoria's Supreme Court on July 15.

Egyptian-born Mr Abdelmessih was well known in his local suburb of Kew, in Melbourne's east.

He was described after his death as a lonely person who frequently made friends in the street and would invite people into his home.

