TV presenter Ryan Phelan faces NSW court

By AAP Newswire

Ryan Phelan arrives at Manly Local Court - AAP

Former Seven Network TV presenter Ryan Phelan has pleaded not guilty to two assault charges, with his lawyer saying false allegations of domestic violence are "unhelpful for women everywhere".

Phelan appeared at Manly Local Court on Tuesday and legal representative Claudette Chua told reporters her client had cooperated with police.

"The allegation against our client is emphatically denied," Ms Chua said.

"He respects and understands that police and the courts have an obligation to take any allegation of domestic violence very seriously.

"False allegations of domestic violence are extremely serious.

"They result in the totally unacceptable victimisation of the accused person and they also are unhelpful for women everywhere."

Phelan, who is on conditional police bail, did not comment.

The ex-frontman of Seven's The Daily Edition afternoon TV show - which was on Friday discontinued - was last week charged with allegedly assaulting his partner at their Frenchs Forest home in Sydney's north.

Police records dated June 23 say the 45-year-old has no criminal history or history of violence. They said Phelan had been staying with a friend since the June 20 incident and had not returned home.

He will next face court on August 11.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

