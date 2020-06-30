Man jailed for Vic drug dealer’s murder

National
Man jailed for Vic drug dealer’s murderBy AAP Newswire
A man who pretended to be a woman looking for a hook-up before helping murder a vision-impaired drug dealer has been jailed for two decades.
Daniel Treasure pretended to be a domestic violence survivor before he and an associate stabbed 36-year-old Felk Repia to death in a planned drug robbery at Berwick on April 30, 2018.
Treasure, 35, was jailed in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Tuesday for a maximum of 20 years, with a non-parole period of 14 years.
Justice Paul Coghlan described the murder as an armed robbery gone wrong.
On the night of the killing, Treasure told Mr Repia: "Where I live is a complex for domestic violence babe".
They arranged to meet up to exchange drugs.
But instead of a woman, Mr Repia was met by Treasure shouting "come on, give it to me".
He and associate Matthew Coghlan stabbed the man multiple times and left him for dead.
They both went on to plead guilty to murder.
Treasure has already spent 426 days in custody.