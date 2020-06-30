National

Survivors want action on redress holdouts

By AAP Newswire

the International Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses, Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government must follow through with its threat to impose financial sanctions on the institutions that refuse to join the national child abuse redress scheme, an advocate and Labor say.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he will stop further public funding for those organisations that fail to sign up by the June 30 deadline and has warned their charitable status and tax concessions are also at risk.

The non-participating institutions will be named and shamed on Wednesday, when Social Services Minister Anne Ruston will also announce what action the federal government will take against them.

Child sexual abuse survivors want the "redress laggers" to lose their charity tax status, says the Care Leavers Australasia Network, which advocates for people who grew up in orphanages and children's homes.

"People want sanctions," CLAN executive officer Leonie Sheedy told AAP.

"People are elderly and people are dying. They deserve justice before they die."

Federal Labor said the government had been threatening to publicly name the institutions for some time now.

"Yet the government has failed to take action on this, while survivors continue to miss out," Linda Burney, Mark Dreyfus and Andrew Leigh said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Labor has consistently called for these institutions to be publicly named and future federal funding agreements for institutions be made contingent on signing up to the scheme.

"The government should also sanction organisations that do not sign up, including reviewing their charitable status and funding."

The Victorian government has also threatened to cut off state funding for organisations that don't join the scheme.

The Jehovah's Witnesses has refused to sign up, saying it does not have the institutional settings of other faith-based institutions that the redress scheme is designed to cover.

Major institutions like the Catholic, Anglican and Uniting churches, Salvation Army and Scouts Australia are participants.

All Catholic religious institutes named in child abuse royal commission data have joined or committed to join, peak body Catholic Religious Australia said.

The largest religious institutes are all declared participants and numerous others not named in the royal commission have also joined or committed to doing so, CRA said.

"Catholic religious institutes believe in the NRS; we want the NRS to work effectively, we want it to be successful for survivors," CRA president Br Peter Carroll said.

The national redress scheme website has Swimming Australia and Tennis NSW listed among institutions named in the royal commission that have not signed up, but both have committed to join.

Religious, community, charity, education and sporting organisations have had two years to join the scheme.

Latest articles

News

Two more big Tatts winners

Not one, not two, not even three but the Goulburn Valley has produced an incredible four division one Tattslotto winners in two weeks! After two people won $740 000 last week, this week a Shepparton man and Cobram woman are walking away with more...

James Bennett
News

Invergordon residents ‘kept in dark’ about potential GSSC rural annex

Invergordon residents say they have been “kept in the dark” about a rural annex for disengaged Greater Shepparton Secondary College students to be based in their town. About 20 residents met with Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy at the closed...

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College “SPARC program” to help disengaged youth in region

Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s program for disengaged students will be rolled out during Term 3. But a date has not been set for when it will begin at Invergordon Primary School, which closed in 2018, and has been flagged as the most...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire