Victorian premier loses support: poll

Support for Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has slumped as his state battles a spike in coronavirus cases, a Newspoll indicates.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has won approval for her handling of the pandemic while her NSW counterpart Gladys Berejiklian lost some backing, according to the Newspoll, conducted for The Australian.

Just 40 per cent of Victorians surveyed were satisfied with Mr Andrews' performance, down from 58 per cent in April.

A quarter of respondents said he had handled the coronavirus badly, compared with 11 per cent two months ago.

In Queensland, Ms Palaszczuk's satisfaction rating was up from 16 per cent in April to 24 per cent.

Ms Berejiklian's rating among NSW voters dipped from 46 to 42 per cent over the same period while WA Premier Mark McGowan's rating went from 83 per cent satisfied to 79 per cent.

In South Australia, 52 per cent were satisfied with Premier Steven Marshall, up from 47 per cent two months ago.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein also enjoyed a boost to his satisfaction rating, from 73 to 82 per cent.

Satisfaction with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's performance fell in every state except for Queensland, where he received a nine-point boost.

The survey of 2949 voters in six states was conducted between June 24 and 28.