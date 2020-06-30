National

New $1.35b package to fight cyber attacks

By AAP Newswire

A file photo illustrating cyber security - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's cyber defences are expected to get a $1.35 billion boost with a funding package designed to help protect the nation against malicious online threats.

The package, expected to be launched on Tuesday, comes after the prime minister recently confirmed increased cyber attacks on Australia by a foreign entity.

Experts have pointed the finger at China, whose government has denied it is the source of the malicious activity.

Funds from the Cyber Enhanced Situational Awareness and Response (Cesar) package will flow to the Australian Signals Directorate over 10 years and lead to more than 500 new positions, media outlets report.

The funding will include $31 million towards battling cyber crime offshore and $20 million for laboratories to come up with technology to mitigate cyber threats.

"The federal government's top priority is protecting our nation's economy, national security and sovereignty. Malicious cyber activity undermines that," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media.

"My government's record investment in our nation's cyber security will help ensure we have the tools and capabilities we need to fight back and keep Australians safe."

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson resumes Supercars season

V8 Supercars action returned at the weekend with the Sydney SuperSprint — and Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be hoping he is better for the run. Jacobson, who pre-event targeted top-15 finishes for the remainder of the season, was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 start date

Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18-19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under-10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to be...

Brayden May
Sport

Yarroweyah pulls out of Picola District league season

The club expressed a range of impacts from COVID-19 for its decision to pull out of the season, which has a proposed start date of July 11

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire