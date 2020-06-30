National

Vic virus lockdown remains on the cards

By AAP Newswire

Cars outside a COVID-19 testing site at Craigieburn in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's growing coronavirus outbreak "will get worse before it gets better", the chief health officer has warned after the state recorded 75 new cases on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he expects to see "at least" as many positive cases in the coming days as test results pour in.

A testing blitz is underway in the suburbs of Albanvale, Broadmeadows, Brunswick West, Hallam, Fawkner, Keilor Downs, Maidstone, Pakenham, Reservoir and Sunshine West, which have seen high levels of community transmission in recent weeks.

More than 50,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in the suburbs and Professor Sutton wants to see the results before deciding on any further measures to contain the virus.

Putting the suburbs into a second lockdown remains an option.

"It is absolutely an option and we flagged the possibility of using it and we will use it if it is required," Professor Sutton said.

Monday's increase is the fourth-highest daily total for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The last time more than 70 new cases were recorded in Victoria was on March 31, when the state was in its strictest lockdown stage.

Professor Hamish McCallum from Griffith University said the state is experiencing a second wave of the virus.

"The question is whether it is a ripple, or the start of a tsunami," he said.

"In addition to the increased testing, I think there is a case to lockdown the hotspot suburbs."

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson resumes Supercars season

V8 Supercars action returned at the weekend with the Sydney SuperSprint — and Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be hoping he is better for the run. Jacobson, who pre-event targeted top-15 finishes for the remainder of the season, was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 start date

Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18-19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under-10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to be...

Brayden May
Sport

Yarroweyah pulls out of Picola District league season

The club expressed a range of impacts from COVID-19 for its decision to pull out of the season, which has a proposed start date of July 11

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire