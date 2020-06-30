PM vows to contain rising Vic virus cases

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the federal government will do everything it can to help contain the growing coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

Mr Morrison said there will be "no stone unturned and no resource left unapplied" to stop the spread, after the state recorded 75 new cases on Monday, taking its tally to 367 new cases in a fortnight.

The majority of the latest cases have been locally acquired within 10 Melbourne suburbs.

By contrast, there were seven new cases in NSW and three in South Australia on Monday - all people returning from overseas. Other states recorded no new cases.

"We have seven states and territories at the moment in Australia, where there is either no or virtually no community transmission," Mr Morrison told reporters on Monday.

"What that means is resources that are available in other states can also be deployed to assist."

He said he would speak to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews about the possibility of lockdowns in the worst-affected suburbs but stressed the Labor leader was the "final arbiter of what steps they take".

Victorian health authorities, with the help of the Australian Defence Force, are conducting a testing blitz in the 10 suburbs and are waiting on more results before deciding on any further measures to contain the virus.

"It will get worse before it gets better," Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said of the state's case numbers.

About 70 more ADF members landed in Melbourne overnight and will be deployed to testing clinics.

Meanwhile, in Canberra, creatives and arts executives will front a parliamentary inquiry into COVID-19 on Tuesday to call for more industry support.

JobKeeper, Australian content quotas and incentives for big donors to the arts are all expected to be raised at the hearing