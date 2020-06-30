National

Further rate relief for NSW fire victims

By AAP Newswire

Fire at property in Coolagolite, 10 km from Cobargo, NSW. - AAP

Owners of homes, farms and businesses lost in NSW's bushfire crisis will receive a full year of council rate relief.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Monday said the state government was extending rate relief for eligible property owners to help them recover from the fires and rebuild their lives.

They were previously expected to receive the rate cut for a period of six months.

Service NSW has already paid more than $2.4 million in council rate relief for bushfire victims, Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock said.

"Importantly this funding is paid directly to the local council, meaning ratepayers don't have to pay anything, and it does not cost local councils anything to support these property owners," Ms Hancock said in a statement.

The relief package covers land rates and fixed service charges, such as waste, sewerage and water, where the amount is included on the council rates notice. Water charges are paid where it is a council-owned water utility.

Any eligible ratepayer who has already paid their rates will receive an automatic credit against their account or can speak with council about a refund.

