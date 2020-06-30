Lost communications amid bushfire chaos

A small town's residents had to drive to warn others of approaching bushfires while others crossed state borders trying to get information amid the chaos, a royal commission has been told.

People directly affected by the unprecedented 2019-20 fire season will be the first witnesses at a two-week bushfires royal commission hearing focusing on the responsibilities of the states and territories, which begins on Tuesday.

The hearing will examine community messaging and the growing use of mobile phone apps, as well as the delivery of essential services such as telecommunications, roads and energy.

The NSW town of Jingellic was among the many areas that lost communication during the bushfires.

Mary Hoodless, who co-ordinated the town's volunteer-run emergency welfare centre for 18 days during the December-January fires, said there was no mobile or landline coverage for more than three weeks.

"This resulted in congestion on the roads as people had to drive to let others know about the impending danger or provide an update on what was happening on the ground," she said in her royal commission submission.

Ms Hoodless, who is one of the community witnesses appearing at the hearing on Tuesday, said cross-border communication was also very poor.

"People were crossing the border from Victoria to NSW to get information and most of the time, the information was not current," she said.

"Road closures and policing were different on both sides of the border causing confusion and chaos."

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements will also hear from the designated cross border commissioners for Victoria and NSW on Tuesday.