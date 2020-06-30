National

Lost communications amid bushfire chaos

By AAP Newswire

A burnt-out car is seen on a property in southern NSW. - AAP

1 of 1

A small town's residents had to drive to warn others of approaching bushfires while others crossed state borders trying to get information amid the chaos, a royal commission has been told.

People directly affected by the unprecedented 2019-20 fire season will be the first witnesses at a two-week bushfires royal commission hearing focusing on the responsibilities of the states and territories, which begins on Tuesday.

The hearing will examine community messaging and the growing use of mobile phone apps, as well as the delivery of essential services such as telecommunications, roads and energy.

The NSW town of Jingellic was among the many areas that lost communication during the bushfires.

Mary Hoodless, who co-ordinated the town's volunteer-run emergency welfare centre for 18 days during the December-January fires, said there was no mobile or landline coverage for more than three weeks.

"This resulted in congestion on the roads as people had to drive to let others know about the impending danger or provide an update on what was happening on the ground," she said in her royal commission submission.

Ms Hoodless, who is one of the community witnesses appearing at the hearing on Tuesday, said cross-border communication was also very poor.

"People were crossing the border from Victoria to NSW to get information and most of the time, the information was not current," she said.

"Road closures and policing were different on both sides of the border causing confusion and chaos."

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements will also hear from the designated cross border commissioners for Victoria and NSW on Tuesday.

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson resumes Supercars season

V8 Supercars action returned at the weekend with the Sydney SuperSprint — and Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be hoping he is better for the run. Jacobson, who pre-event targeted top-15 finishes for the remainder of the season, was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 start date

Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18-19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under-10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to be...

Brayden May
Sport

Yarroweyah pulls out of Picola District league season

The club expressed a range of impacts from COVID-19 for its decision to pull out of the season, which has a proposed start date of July 11

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire