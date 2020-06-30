Arts to take centre stage at virus inquiry

Creatives and arts executives will be the stars of the COVID-19 parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday.

JobKeeper, Australian content quotas and incentives for big donors to the arts are all expected to be raised at the hearing.

Australian Major Performing Arts Group head Bethwyn Serow said the government's arts package announced last week was welcome news.

But there was also uncertainty for the sector, with Perth soon to open large venues but Melbourne copping a community outbreak, Ms Serow said.

"I think we're in the best and worst of times at the moment," she told AAP.

Australia's arts sector has been devastated by social distancing measures brought in during the coronavirus pandemic, with venues forced to shut doors.

Ms Serow said the issue of arts industry workers not covered by JobKeeper was still a concern.

She wants the government to grant bigger tax deductions for people looking to donate to arts companies.

This way they could raise the money needed for productions into the future to address the sector's fears that next year will be just as tough but vacant of any government support.

Screen Producers Australia chief executive Matthew Deaner was worried about the government's removal of new Australian production quotas.

Like Ms Serow, he welcomed last week's $250 million package which would help kick some productions back into gear.

But he said at a time when US and UK studios were halting productions, Australia had a chance to step in and fill the void with local content and playing host to overseas productions.

"It's going to be a disrupted market globally for content for quite a while," Mr Deaner told AAP.