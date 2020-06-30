National

SA-Vic border move ‘under a cloud’

By AAP Newswire

A South Australian border post 5km east of Pinnaroo. - AAP

Plans to open South Australia's borders to Victoria are in doubt amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

SA is due to lift restrictions on July 20 but Premier Steven Marshall says that is now under a cloud after Victoria reported 75 new infections on Monday and 90 over the weekend.

"We are very concerned about the numbers coming out of Victoria at the moment, there's no doubt about that," Mr Marshall said.

SA has also recorded its first COVID-19 infections for a month with three people who returned to Australia from India over the weekend testing positive.

SA Health says a three-year-old girl and two women, one in her 30s and one in her 40s, have confirmed cases after flying in from Mumbai on Saturday.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the cases do not come as a surprise considering the high rate of infections on the sub-continent.

About 260 people arrived on the flight from India while up to 100 defence force personnel were also flown in from Butterworth in Malaysia.

None of the defence force personnel tested positive.

The three new infections are SA's only active cases. The state has had a total of 443 cases.

