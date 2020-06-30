National

Qld border decision to be revealed

By AAP Newswire

Movie World on the Gold Coast - AAP

1 of 1

A decision to open Queensland's borders or keep them tightly shut will be revealed on Tuesday.

Pressure from businesses that rely on interstate tourism to stay afloat has failed to push the state government to open borders sooner as Queensand's coronavirus case numbers dwindle.

It reviews the closure at the end of each month and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to make a long-awaited announcement on Tuesday.

The closure has been a point of frustration for border communities and industries desperate for customers and foot traffic after taking a hit during the global pandemic.

Ms Palaszczuk and her government have argued keeping the borders closed has kept Queenslanders safe, while the Liberal National Party wants them opened to stop businesses going under.

However, a surge of new locally acquired cases has put officials on edge, with Victorian health officials recording 75 new diagnoses on Monday.

It comes after dozens of new cases in the state in recent days.

By contast Queensland has had just one positive test in the past nine days - a returned traveller from overseas.

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson resumes Supercars season

V8 Supercars action returned at the weekend with the Sydney SuperSprint — and Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be hoping he is better for the run. Jacobson, who pre-event targeted top-15 finishes for the remainder of the season, was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 start date

Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18-19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under-10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to be...

Brayden May
Sport

Yarroweyah pulls out of Picola District league season

The club expressed a range of impacts from COVID-19 for its decision to pull out of the season, which has a proposed start date of July 11

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire