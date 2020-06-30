National

One in seven behind on rent, mortgage dues

By AAP Newswire

Houses and apartment buildings - AAP

1 of 1

Almost one-in-seven people are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage as a consequence of coronavirus.

Young renters are floundering the most, with nearly half failing to pay on time in the past three months.

An Australian National University survey released on Tuesday shows the number of people experiencing housing stress doubled between April and May.

"This is a very rapid, dramatic increase," co-author Matthew Gray told AAP.

"The data we've got doesn't translate into people losing their homes but longer term that's going to be the risk."

Moratoriums are in place to stop evictions and banks are being asked to hold back on recouping mortgage payments during the pandemic.

More than 15 per cent of survey respondents were unable to pay their rent or mortgage on time in May, up from 6.9 per cent in April.

Young and middle-aged people struggled the most, while older people found it easier to cope.

Non-citizens found it harder than Australians to make payments.

One-in-five mortgage holders got their banks to freeze loan repayments, and one-in-ten renters negotiated similar deals with their landlords.

Professor Gray said while less renters asked for holds on payments than mortgage holders, when they did, they were more successful securing one.

The less money renters earned, the less likely they were able to pay rent on time.

But there was less of a difference between low and high-income mortgage holders.

"What started as a public health crisis is now becoming an economic crisis," Professor Gray said.

"It will become a housing crisis."

Latest articles

Sport

Behind the Play | Louise Mellington

‘Take your mark’. Three words that might mean absolutely nothing to you or me. But to Echuca’s Louise Mellington they mean everything. That’s because Louise is a Swimming Victoria starter. It might sound like an easy role...

Brayden May
Sport

Junior teams return to training as games loom closer

ECHUCA-MOAMA’S young footballers are officially back on the training track. In the past few weeks, Echuca, Echuca United and Moama have all started to re-introduce their juniors back into training. That’s despite no official start date...

Brayden May
Sport

Moama re-appoint Eldridge and Lake

MOAMA Football Netball Club is ready to take flight in 2021. With the redevelopment of Moama Recreation Reserve nearing completion, the Magpies have made a major move on-field and on-court, with the re-appointment of senior coach Luke Eldridge and...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire