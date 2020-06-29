Homeless, addicted puncher ‘needs support’

Rorey Nolan's childhood was horrific. He was repeatedly bashed by his mother, was beaten and abused in foster care and expelled from school for bad behaviour despite reaching year nine with an IQ of just 61.

He was introduced to alcohol by his mother at 10, but experts suspect his addiction began before he was even born, with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

He was homeless and had been out of jail for just days when on October 15, 2018 he punched Jamie Boothey twice in the face in broad daylight at a shopping centre in Melbourne's southeast, killing him.

Shoppers in Dandenong Plaza stopped and stared as the altercation broke out. One pulled out his phone and began recording.

Mr Boothey, 51, had been drinking in the plaza since 11am. He was on a bench when Nolan, described as an associate rather than a friend, angrily approached and began arguing with him.

Both men were shouting and aggressive. A shirtless Nolan, then 36, put down the wine bottle he'd been drinking from and took up a boxing stance.

Mr Boothey followed suit and was struck in the face. He took a step back and tried to push Nolan, but lost his balance.

Nolan struck him in the face again. Mr Boothey fell backwards and hit his head hard on the concrete.

"I told you so," Nolan told him, before walking away past security guards, who hadn't intervened.

Mr Boothey's injuries were life-threatening. He needed surgery after his brain shifted more than 2cm inside his skull. He suffered facial fractures and a break at the base of his skull.

For two months his parents and siblings visited him in hospital, watching as his condition changed. He was partially paralysed and largely unconscious. At best he could utter one or two confused words.

He suffered significant brain damage. He battled on for more than two months, until December 27.

A post-mortem found his death was the result of the assault.

Nolan pleaded guilty to manslaughter and has expressed remorse in the most articulate way he can, his lawyer Marcus Dempsey said.

"The guy didn't deserve to die," Nolan said.

Nolan has "real deficits, not of his own choosing", Mr Dempsey said.

He struggles with empathy and thinks little beyond his own personal needs.

His childhood was traumatic and abuse-filled, and since his arrest he has been the victim of a "series of disturbing assaults" in custody.

Nolan's rehabilitation relies on finding a stable home, supervised intellectual disability supports and treatment.

But with an IQ of just 61, he's not been able to seek out that support on his own before, he said.

In a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court on Monday, Mr Dempsey asked that Justice Lesley Taylor impose a meaningful non-parole period to enable ongoing support.

He'll be sentenced at a later date.