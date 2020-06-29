National

Top Sydney doctor punched wife, court told

By AAP Newswire

Timothy Steel - AAP

1 of 1

A top Sydney neurosurgeon punched his wife in the face and stomach in their eastern suburbs home after returning early one morning heavily intoxicated, a court has heard.

Video footage of Emma Steel in a police interview following the alleged domestic violence was played in the Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

Ms Steel can be seen walking through her Bellevue Hill home describing the assault she says occurred in December 2019 after her husband of 11 years returned home about 6am.

"I said to him, 'Tim we're not going to be able to go to lunch with our neighbours at Catalina', I was trying to talk to him and getting no response," Ms Steel said.

Steel then allegedly launched an attack on his wife, assaulting her four times as he wrestled her mobile phone out of her grip.

"I'm petrified because of the ongoing abuse" Ms Steel told the police officer after the incident.

"There's also been financial abuse... If I don't sign a post-nup our marriage is over.

"If I don't do as he says he doesn't deposit the full amount I am meant to receive."

During her cross-examination, defence solicitor Paul McGirr said Ms Steel lashed out at her husband after he spent the night in a hotel room with his receptionist.

"You woke him up then clawed him with your nails," he said.

Ms Steel denied the allegation.

Steel faces charges of common assault, destroying or damaging property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The hearing continues.

Latest articles

News

Striking back after a stroke at 31

Fiona Kleinitz was 31 and her future and her dreams seemed lost forever. The young Shepparton woman, on holiday in Adelaide, had failed to recognise she was having a stroke — and by the time she received medical help, much of the damage was...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton fruit pickers jailed following the death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018. Boon Ping Lee, 26, and Lee Chen Kong, 46, faced Melbourne’s Supreme Court on Friday for sentencing over their involvement in the...

Shepparton News
News

Two massive Tattslotto prizes up for grabs this week

Buy a new house, new car, retire early, go on holiday or just do whatever you want! — this week you have a chance to learn how the other half live by winning Tattslotto. Tonight there’s $30 million up for grabs in OzLotto and if that isn’t...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire